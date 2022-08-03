EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man vandalized his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, causing more than $2,500 in damage, police say.

Tyler J. Goplin, 29, 2426 Boardwalk Circle, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of stalking, burglary and criminal damage to property, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com