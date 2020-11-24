EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man used duct tape and rope to punish his four children, police said.
Lee Yang, 40, 1525 Western Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with eight felonies: four counts each of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, and causing mental harm to a child.
Yang is free on a $2,500 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with his children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. He also cannot have contact with other children.
Yang's bond prohibits him from leaving Wisconsin, and making acts or threats of violence against anyone. Yang returns to court Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
Yang's children are ages 8, 6, 4 and 3. After receiving reports of potential child abuse, an Eau Claire police detective and a social worker spoke with Yang's two oldest children.
One of the children said Yang had duct taped all of the children's mouths and tied at least one of the children's feet and hands, all as a means of punishment.
The other child said Yang used duct tape on one of her siblings. That sibling got in trouble for yelling, she said. The other child said Yang also duct taped her mouth once and bound her hands with rope before placing her in the bathroom.
The other child said Yang once hit one of her siblings with a plastic hanger and placed a second sibling in a wooden box in the basement for five minutes.
During an interview with police, Yang said he spanks his children with a bamboo back scratcher.
Yang also admitted to hitting one of his children with a clothes hanger and that he takes out duct tape and threatens to use it on his children to scare them. Yang said a couple of weeks ago he took the duct tape out to scare them as the children have seen this on television.
Yang said he tells his children he will put duct tape on their hands and feet and put them in the dark. Yang said he has never followed through with that threat. He said he makes the duct tape threats almost every day.
Yang denied using a rope on the children, but admitted he threatened one of his children with a rope on one occasion.
Yang denied putting any of his children into a box.
Yang eventually admitted to duct taping one child's mouth, binding her ankles and wrists with duct tape and carrying her to the basement utility room. He said he left her in the basement for 10 minutes.
If convicted of the eight felony charges, Yang could be sentenced to up to 42 years in prison.