EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man attempted to bring numerous counterfeit oxycodone pills into the Eau Claire County Jail in his rectum, police say.

Chad L. Pickney, 45, 843 N. Hastings Way, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of a counterfeit drug with intent to deliver and possession of an illegal article by an inmate.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com