EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 18-month-old child to methamphetamine, amphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl, police said.

Alison E. Frase, 30, 3621 Fairfax St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.

Police:Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com