EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman with two previous methamphetamine possession convictions has been repeatedly dealing the drug, police say.

Shari L. Champion, 51, 1334 Barron St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com