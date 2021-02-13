EAU CLAIRE — A 55-year-old Eau Claire man will be referred to prosecutors on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon on the city's east side, Eau Claire police said.
A forensic autopsy was conducted on the victim Saturday morning, said Derek Thomas, Eau Claire's deputy police chief.
The identification of the victim will be released after family notifications have been completed, he said.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to the 500 block of Dodge Street at 3 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of gun shots.
Officers arrived to find a deceased man with a gunshot wound at a residence.
A short time later, officers were approached by a man who claimed responsibility for the shooting.
The suspect was identified as Selwyn G. Smith, 55.
Smith is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail.
Investigators are conducting interviews and processing the crime scene.
Statements made indicate Smith and the shooting victim knew each other.
No additional people are being sought in connection with the shooting.
Thomas said Smith lived at the residence where the shooting occurred and that the victim is also from Eau Claire.
Thomas would not say what led to the shooting, but added that there is no threat to the public.
Police said more information is expected to be released on Monday.