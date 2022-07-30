EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen who was speeding caused a traffic crash in the town of Union while fleeing a state trooper, authorities say.

Deshawn P. Nyren, 18, 3075 Runway Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com