Two teens are accused of robbing four females at gunpoint in an Eau Claire hotel room.
Jamaar D. Manor, 19, of Rice Lake, and Izaya C. Sopiarz, 17, W3940 Mitchell Road, were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Sopiarz is also charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
Manor was also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
A $2,500 cash bail was set for both Sopiarz and Manor. As a condition of bail, they cannot have contact with the four females. The teens return to court March 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to America's Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., at 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of suspected drug activity in one of the rooms.
Officers went to the room and could hear a male yelling at a female.
Officers knocked at the door and a female answered.
Sopiarz tried to hide behind a television stand and concealed something in his pants. Officers frisked him and found a loaded 9 mm Beretta handgun in his pants.
Sopiarz smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred.
Pills and marijuana were found in his pockets.
Sopiarz said he and Manor, who is his brother, were invited to the hotel room by four females.
Sopiarz said at one point Manor noticed $1,000 missing from his wallet.
Sopiarz said he took the gun out of his pants, waved it at everyone in the room and told them to give him his money.
"No one is leaving until I get my money," he said he told the females numerous times.
Sopiarz said he cocked the gun and continued demanding money as he waved it around. He said the females were scared, but he said it was a joke because he winked when he pointed the gun at them.
Manor had $950 in his wallet and pockets.
The four women said Manor was "freaking out" because he believed he was missing money.
They said Manor and Sopiarz forced them into the bathroom, where they were searched to make sure they didn't have Manor's money.
One female said Manor took $200 from her pockets.
A second female said $500 was taken from her. She said the other two females also had money taken from them.