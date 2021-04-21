EAU CLAIRE — A 37-year-old Eau Claire woman has been arrested for operating under the influence after she damaged four vehicles and an apartment building on the city's south side, police said.
At one point, police said, Heather J. Henning's vehicle was airborne, landed on a vehicle's hood, and pushed that second vehicle into an apartment building.
According to Eau Claire police:
The series of crashes occurred at 2 a.m. Friday at the parking lot for an apartment building at 946 W. MacArthur Ave.
Henning and two passengers were traveling west on MacArthur Avenue when Henning appeared to swerve to avoid hitting a legally parked truck and trailer. Henning's vehicle struck a curb, causing the front end of her vehicle to go airborne as it entered the parking lot for the apartment building.
Henning's vehicle landed on the hood of a car parked in the lot. Henning continued to drive forward, pushing the second car into the apartment building, which damaged the brick exterior of the building.
Henning reversed her vehicle off the hood of the second vehicle, traveled west in the parking lot and collided with three other cars parked in the lot.
Henning sustained injuries, in the crash but her passengers were uninjured. None of the four parked vehicles hit by Henning's vehicle were occupied.
Both of Henning's passengers were intoxicated. One of the passengers told police Henning was driving because she was sober. Henning told police she was the designated driver to take her friends home.
Henning said she was coming from a tavern and had "way too much" to drink. Henning said she lost consciousness during the crash and didn't know how it happened. She was transported to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.
Henning also received citations for unsafe lane deviation, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.