EAU CLAIRE — A Greenwood man attempted to solicit a 14-year-old girl online for sex, authorities said.
But the man was actually corresponding with a male undercover police officer posing as the girl, police said.
Ricky A. Doede, 45, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child under age 16.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Doede, which prohibits him from using a computer and having contact with children.
Doede returns to court Jan. 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 8, an Altoona police officer posed as a 14-year-old girl on a social media service.
Doede responded to the undercover officer's post.
After being told she was 14, Doede wanted to know what the girl looked like.
The officer sent an undercover photo of a female.
Doede told the girl he wanted to meet with her the next day for sex and asked her to wear a short dress.
Doede asked for another picture of the girl the following day. The girl reminded Doede she was 14 years old.
Doede also asked the girl if she had ever watched pornography.
In September, Doede again messaged the girl about meeting. He asked the girl if it would be OK for his friends to meet her for sex as well.
One of the friends contacted the girl. When she said she was 14, the friend did not respond.
On Saturday, Doede messaged the girl and asked if she wanted to hang out and have sexual relations.
The girl asked Doede to pick her up Saturday night under a bridge in River Prairie Park in Altoona.
Doede said he would take her to his house and then take her shopping the next day.
Doede and the girl arranged a meeting time.
Police found two vehicles registered to Doede.
Police conducted a traffic stop when one of the registered vehicles approached the meeting site. Doede was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody.
During an interview with police, Doede admitted he was traveling to Altoona to meet with an underage girl, but denied knowing her exact age.
Doede claimed they planned to hang out, but acknowledged that they likely would have had sexual contact.
Doede denied ever doing anything like this before.
Doede said he was lonely and was just looking for people to talk to.
If convicted, Doede could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison.