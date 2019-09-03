An Eau Claire man is accused of striking a bicyclist with his truck early Saturday morning while under the influence of marijuana.
The bicyclist sustained a compound fracture to his left leg.
Charles A. Kalina, 19, 1541 Altoona Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit and run causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of causing injury by driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Emily Long set a $1,000 signature bond for Kalina, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Kalina will return to court Oct. 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Margaret and Emery streets at 2:35 a.m. Saturday for a truck and bicycle crash.
The officer observed a white Ford Expedition traveling east on Emery Street. The vehicle rapidly pulled over and had front end damage.
The officer got the license plate information from the vehicle and continued to the crash site.
The officer found the male bicyclist lying on the road. The bicycle was damaged and a large amount of personal items were scattered in the street.
The bicyclist was in shock and serious pain. The man had a compound fracture to his lower left leg and numerous cuts and abrasions.
The bicycle was well lit and struck in an area directly under a street light.
The truck observed by the officer was registered to a couple who lived two blocks from the crash site.
The officer went to the residence and made contact with Kalina.
Kalina said he was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway while consuming a concentrated version of marijuana.
A man drove by on a bicycle and flashed some “signs” at Kalina.
Kalina said he got upset because he thought they were gang signs.
Kalina said he then started to drive his vehicle. The bicyclist made a sudden jerking turn in front of his vehicle, causing him to strike the bicycle.
Kalina thought the bicyclist did this on purpose.
Kalina said he stopped but then saw the man was injured. He said he panicked and drove away.
Kalina did not call 911 or seek assistance for the man.
The officer found a glass pipe in Kalina’s pocket.
Kalina had bloodshot and watery eyes, and had difficulty focusing on basic questions. He also swayed back and forth while speaking to the officer.
Kalina failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
If convicted of the felony charge, Kalina could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.