An Altoona man is accused of driving his truck into an occupied Eau Claire trailer home while intoxicated.
Joshua J. Pierre, 32, 66 Tulip Lane West, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of negligent operation of a vehicle and carrying a concealed knife.
Pierre is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Pierre returns to court Nov. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to 3626 Seymour Road at 9:42 p.m. Monday on a report of a truck striking a trailer home.
The officer arrived to find Pierre arguing with the residents of the trailer.
Pierre was stumbling around the yard, smelled strongly of intoxicants and slurred his speech.
Pierre denied having a crash with his vehicle.
The officer saw a crack in the siding of the trailer and some paint transfer.
The bumper of Pierre's truck was damaged.
The residents of the trailer told the officer that Pierre got there around 4 p.m.
The residents said Pierre was intoxicated when he arrived and continued to drink alcohol at the trailer.
Pierre was escorted out of the trailer when he started to create a disturbance. The residents were hoping Pierre would sleep off his intoxication in his truck.
After a few minutes, the trailer's residents heard Pierre's truck start and a subsequent revving of the engine.
They then heard and felt Pierre's truck strike the side of the trailer.
Two residents were in the living room at the time of the crash. They went outside and found Pierre in the truck.
A third resident said she was changing her baby's diaper in the front bedroom when she saw the headlights of Pierre's truck coming toward the trailer.
The third resident was still shaking from fear several minutes after the crash.
Officers found a knife concealed in the center console of the truck. As a convicted felon, Pierre was not allowed to carry concealed knives.
Pierre was free on a signature bond for a pending 2019 felony case in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Pierre could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.