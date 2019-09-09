Eau Claire police and school officials were investigating a threatening social media post Monday morning that referred to North High School.
Law enforcement officers were on the North campus this morning.
"Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we are operating with an abundance of caution to ensure everyone in our school building remains safe," according to a statement from school Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck. "We will continue to keep our school community updated as we learn more.”