Financial crime detectives have been investigating the Luginbill Children’s Foundation of Eau Claire since October, a Eau Claire Police Department spokesperson said Friday.
The investigation began when a community member gave the department information about the foundation's founder, Joe Luginbill, and “suspicious financial transactions," a Eau Claire Police Department spokesperson said Friday.
Luginbill said in a statement emailed to local media Friday that he is dissolving the foundation.
He has run the State Theatre on behalf of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation since the downtown Eau Claire landmark reopened in October.
The investigation is ongoing as of Friday, said Josh Miller, ECPD public information officer. Miller declined to comment on further details of the investigation.
“I was in denial as bills added up and as more and more responsibilities were shifted to me. It is hard to cope with the fact that this had led people and causes I care deeply about to be disappointed and hurt,” Luginbill said in the statement.
It is the first time Luginbill has spoken publicly since the Leader-Telegram reported on Jan. 24 that utilities were shut off at the State Theatre, and the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center’s lease with the State Theatre was broken.
Luginbill said he will pass his projects - including the running of the State Theatre and the renovation of the Smile House, a transitional living space for youth who have aged out of the foster system - to “other entities and organizations that can see them through.”
“I worked on these projects and others without receiving any salary and without employees. Despite this and despite public support and encouragement, the level of donations simply did not keep up with the costs associated with operations,” he said.
