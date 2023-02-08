EAU CLAIRE — A Barron man had a gun near his side in his vehicle when he was arrested for drunken driving for the fifth time, authorities say.

John J. Akim, 57, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

