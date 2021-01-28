EAU CLAIRE — Authorities say a former Chippewa Falls man pushed his girlfriend's brother into a bathtub, causing the brother to fracture his right clavicle.
Joseph D. Posorske, 32, now of Stanley, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of battery causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Posorske is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County dispatchers received a call from a 911-only phone at 8:29 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2017, originating near the intersection of North Front Street and Plum Street in Fairchild.
Dispatchers could hear a child screaming and crying.
While a deputy was trying to investigate where the call came from, dispatchers received another call an hour later from a woman who said her 17-year-old son had been assaulted and injured.
The deputy went to the house in Fairchild to speak with the teen. The teen was lying on the couch, and his shoulder appeared to be in pain.
The teen said his sister and Posorske came into the house. He said Posorske had previously put his hands on his sister and his mother did not allow Posorske to be at their residence as a result.
The teen told Posorske he was not wanted there. Posorske then told the teen to be quiet or he would beat him up. When he went into the bathroom and closed the door, Posorske barged into the bathroom and shoved the teen into the bathtub.
The teen said his right shoulder struck the back wall of the shower. He said his sister attempted to get Posorske off of him but Posorske pushed her back.
The teen said as he was attempting to call 911, his sister took the phone away to prevent him from contacting law enforcement.
The teen went to the doctor the next day, when it was discovered he had a broken clavicle.
If convicted of the felony charge, Posorske could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.