EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man burglarized the same Eau Claire home twice in two weeks to get money to support his methamphetamine addiction, police say.

Christopher A. Lamb, 40, 678 Wisconsin St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of burglary, felony counts of uttering a forgery and attempted fraud against a financial institution, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com