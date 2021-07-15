EAU CLAIRE — A Schofield man was arrested for coming to Eau Claire to have sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl, authorities say.
But the girl the man was communicating with was actually an agent with the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities said.
Jay Lee, 23, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and attempted child enticement.
Lee is free on a $10,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having intentional contact with children.
Lee also cannot use devices capable of accessing the internet except for school or work.
Lee returns to court Aug. 25.
According to the criminal complaint:
The agent, posing as a 13-year-old girl, on June 29 posted an advertisement online looking for something to do and someone to hang out with.
Lee responded to the ad later that day.
The conversation between Lee and the agent soon turned sexual in nature.
Lee sent a photo of himself to the agent on July 2. The agent then sent Lee a photo of a young, clothed girl.
Lee sent additional photos of himself in subsequent days, including a picture of his genitals.
Lee kept asking the agent if there was a good time for them to meet.
Lee and the agent eventually decided to meet at an unspecified park in Eau Claire.
Lee told the agent that he would bring along a condom. “But I don’t plan on using it,” he said. “I promise it’s just more of a safety precaution.”
The meeting was scheduled for July 9 at an Eau Claire park.
Lee arrived in his vehicle at 12:25 p.m.
Lee was then taken into custody by law enforcement officers. Lee briefly made a statement about looking for a place to fish.
Authorities searched Lee’s van and found a condom and kitchen knife in the center console.
If convicted of the three charges, Lee could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison.