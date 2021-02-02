EAU CLAIRE — A Centuria man caused multiple fractures to his father's nose after punching and kicking him outside an Altoona residence, police said.
Chad R. Lien, 38, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Lien is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from committing acts or threats of violence against anyone. He returns to court Feb. 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man told Altoona police he was assaulted by Lien on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in the driveway of his daughter's home on Garfield Avenue in Altoona.
The man said he went to his daughter's residence and saw Lien exit the house. Lien was angry at his father and said "disrespect, I'll show you disrespect."
Lien then punched his father in the jaw several times. The man fell to the ground and Lien then kicked him multiple times. Lien also beat his father's head into the blacktop.
The man said he grabbed onto Lien to get him to shorten his punches. Lien yelled "let go of me." The man said he released his grip and Lien got off of him.
Lien told his father to wear those scars with pride.
The man said he went home and made the decision to go to a hospital emergency room. The man said he was advised he had multiple fractures to his nose and required a medical adhesive to close a wound.
An Altoona police officer contacted Lien at his Polk County home.
Lien expressed frustration that his father was not doing enough to help his sister. Lien said he hit his father after his father criticized him. After his father grabbed on to his shirt and necklace, Lien said he started to repeatedly hit his father to get him to let go.
Lien said he didn't care about the extent of his father's injuries as long as "he's still breathing and whatever."
When told about his father's nose fractures, Lien said "too (expletive) bad."
Lien was free on a signature bond for an ongoing 2019 misdemeanor case in Polk County. As a condition of bond, Lien was prohibited from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charge, Lien could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.