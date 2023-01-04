EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man failed to stop after causing a hit-and-run crash and fled a pursuing officer while driving on a rim because of a flat tire, police say.

D’Qundray M. Houston, 22, 820 Oxford Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle, resisting an officer by failing to stop a vehicle and bail jumping.

