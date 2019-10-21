A La Crosse man is accused of stealing a car from outside an Eau Claire tavern and crashing it into a power pole in Altoona.
Police say the man was intoxicated.
Joshua L. Grant, 29, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of attempting to flee an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunken driving, failure to install a ignition interlock device and operating after revocation.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Grant, who returns to court Dec. 2.
As conditions of bond, Grant cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police received a report at 2:15 a.m. Sunday of a possible intoxicated driver in a Dodge Charger swerving and with no lights on.
A witness alerted an officer that the Charger went down East Willson Drive, which is a dead end.
The officer drove on Willson Drive and saw the Charger coming toward him. The officer yelled for the driver to stop as he passed the officer.
The Charger accelerated quickly away from the officer and headed onto North Moonlight Drive.
The officer followed on Moonlight Drive and heard a crash followed by a bang and a bright flash of light.
When the officer got to the 800 block of Moonlight Drive, he could see a broken power pole and power lines hanging down.
A Bobcat near the power pole appeared to have been struck by the Charger.
The officer then found the car, which had rolled or flipped. It was resting on its roof with the wheels up. Several trees were damaged.
Because there were no power lines by the Charger, the officer approached and could see heavy damage to the front end.
All of the vehicle’s airbags were deployed.
The driver, identified as Grant, was talking in the vehicle.
The officer assisted Grant out of the Charger. He admitted to drinking. The officer could smell alcohol on Grant and his speech was slurred.
The officer learned Grant’s license was revoked. Because of a previous drunken driving conviction, Grant was also required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drove.
Grant was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
At about the same time, a woman called Eau Claire police to report that her Dodge Charger was stolen from Idlewild Bar, 999 Malden Ave., in Eau Claire.
The woman said she had left the keys in the rental car but never saw who took it.
Grant was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
Grant admitted he messed up but denied stealing a car.
Grant was previously convicted of drunken driving in La Crosse County in October 2011 and November 2012.