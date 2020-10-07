An Eau Claire man caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, police say, after breaking into three businesses in September.
Tyler C. Moe, 33, 3558 E. Meadows Place, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with five felony charges: two counts of burglary and one count each of possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
Moe is also charged with a misdemeanor count of entry into a locked coin box.
Moe returns to court Nov. 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 15, police were sent to Markquart Carwash, 2610 Craig Road, in response to a burglary to coin machines and a construction trailer on the property.
Three coin-operated machines had been pried open overnight and money was taken from them.
All of the machines were damaged to the point that the car wash and vacuum were completely out of working order.
The damage to the business was estimated at $34,000.
Surveillance video showed Moe prying on the machines for several hours and also opening a nearby construction trailer.
Police on the same day responded to Pine Meadow Golf Course for a burglary.
The bar manager said she opened the building and found a bar-top gaming machine knocked over onto a bar stool.
Surveillance video shows Moe damaging a door with a crow bar and then entering the bar through a window.
Moe took $823 from the gaming machine.
Police responded to River Country Coop Sept. 14 for a burglary that occurred the previous day.
Surveillance video shows Moe using a bolt cutter to enter a wash bay at the business.
The door and a change machine were damaged but nothing appeared to be taken.
Police spoke with Moe on Sept. 21. Moe admitted to all three crimes. He said he was attempting to get money to fuel his methamphetamine addiction.
Moe was free on bond for an ongoing criminal case in Eau Claire County.
Moe is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Moe could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.