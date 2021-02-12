EAU CLAIRE — A man is dead following a shooting Friday afternoon at a residence on the city's east side, police said.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responded to the 500 block of Dodge Street at 3 p.m. after receiving a report of gun shots.
Officers arrived to find a deceased man with a gunshot wound at a residence.
A short time later, officers were approached by a man who claimed responsibility for the shooting.
The suspect was identified as Selwyn G. Smith, 55.
Smith is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a preliminary charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators are conducting interviews and processing the crime scene.
Statements made indicate Smith and the shooting victim knew each other.
No additional people are being sought in connection with the shooting.
The name of the shooting victim was not released.
No other information is available.