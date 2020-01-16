A Milwaukee man is accused of driving drunk for the seventh time at speeds of 90 mph in Eau Claire County with his teenage son in the vehicle.
Jon L. Mann, 49, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of seventh-offense drunken driving with a minor child in the vehicle, bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor counts of possession of illegally obtained prescription and operating after revocation.
Mann is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state trooper observed an eastbound truck traveling at a high rate of speed Dec. 3 on Interstate 94 in the town of Washington.
The trooper began to follow the truck, which increased its speed after about a half mile.
The truck, driven by Mann, pulled over after reaching speeds of 90 mph.
Mann’s 14-year-old son was in the passenger seat.
Mann said he wasn’t supposed to be driving and didn’t have a license.
The trooper saw a liquor bottle in the driver’s door pocket. He also detected an odor of marijuana and intoxicants coming from the vehicle.
Mann said he and his son were traveling home to Milwaukee after visiting his daughter in Duluth, Minn.
The trooper ran a license check and learned Mann’s license was revoked for a drunken driving offense and that he had six prior drunken driving convictions.
Mann also had an open felony case in Shawano County and was on bond conditions to maintain absolute sobriety.
The trooper also found 11 additional empty or full bottles of alcoholic beverages in the truck as well as vape pens that smelled like marijuana.
Troopers also found various pills in the center console and rear seat.
Mann was arrested for drunken driving after he failed field sobriety tests. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.126.
Mann was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
Mann was previously convicted of drunken driving in June 1994 in Vilas County, in April 1996 and June 2009 in Milwaukee County, twice in May 2004 in Michigan, and in October 2017 in Shawano County.
On Dec. 11, Mann failed to appear in court for his Shawano County case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.