EAU CLAIRE — An intoxicated man drove his vehicle in Eau Claire while carrying a loaded handgun on his lap, police say.

Marvion I. Washington, 25, 2215 Fenner St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com