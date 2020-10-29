EAU CLAIRE — An intoxicated man recently fired a gun near another man outside an Eau Claire tavern, police say.
Cory A. Sigears, 32, 5334 Christopher Drive, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
A $2,000 signature bond was set for Sigears, which prohibits him from having contact with the other man. Sigears returns to court Nov. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a gun shots case near Big T's Saloon, 2007 Third St., at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. Tavern employees said they heard a noise but didn't see anything.
A man told the officer he had been arguing with Sigears, who was intoxicated, because Sigears believed the man was seeing Sigears' ex-girlfriend.
The man said he attempted to prevent Sigears from driving home because of his level of intoxication.
Sigears then showed the man his handgun and fired it. The man believed Sigears didn't mean to discharge the weapon.
The following day, a police detective spoke with a woman who said she had spoken with Sigears. Sigears told the woman he was in trouble and will be going to jail.
Sigears told the woman he and the man were at the bar. Sigears said the man was bullying him to leave and not letting him into the bar. After the man threw him out the door, Sigears told the woman he grabbed a gun and shot it at the man's feet to keep him away.
The woman told the detective Sigears was willing to turn himself in.
The detective spoke to Sigears on Sept. 22.
Sigears said he was scared because he had seen some things related to the incident posted on Facebook. One post indicated Sigears "pretty much" kidnapped the bartender at gunpoint.
Surveillance video from Big T's Saloon shows Sigears and the man at the tavern. Footage shows them exiting the tavern and walking east on the sidewalk.
The video then shows a small, bright flash near the two men, which police believe is consistent with that of a muzzle flash from a small firearm or pistol.
Police then spoke with Sigears' grandmother, who picked Sigears up from the tavern the night of the incident.
The grandmother said she had never seen Sigears with a gun before and didn't know where he got the firearm.
"Yeah, he had a gun," the grandmother said. "There was one shot into the ground."
Sigears is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in November 2017 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Sigears could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.