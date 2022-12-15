EAU CLAIRE — A Medford man attempted to give himself a more than $2,700 discount by altering a UPC on a fish finder unit at an Eau Claire store, police say.

Clinton D. Boyles, 40, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft by altering the price.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com