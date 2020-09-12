A Cadott man hit and kicked another man in the head during an altercation at Lake Altoona Beach, authorities say.
Cody D. Shilts, 25, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery, intimidation of a victim and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $1,500 signature bond was set for Shilts, which prohibits him from having contact with the man.
Shilts returns to court Nov. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities were called June 9 to investigate a battery that occurred at Lake Altoona Beach.
An officer met with the victim at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was being treated for his injuries.
The officer noticed the man had substantial injuries to his face and mouth, including a missing tooth.
The man said he and his friends, including Shilts, were "play wrestling" at the beach. He said he was wrestling with Shilts and it went a little too far.
The man tried to shake Shilts' hand, and Shilts then hit him in the mouth with a closed fist.
The man said he fell to the ground and was unconscious.
While he was on the ground, the man said, Shilts started kicking him in the mouth, which caused him to lose a tooth.
The man said he was not going to initially report the incident, but that Shilts assaulted him a second time in Eau Claire.
The second assault, the man said, occurred when they met to discuss medical bills.
A witness reported a similar account of the assault at Lake Altoona Beach. The witness said a female stepped in to stop Shilts.
Shilts then told the man things would get worse for him if he got the police involved.
An officer spoke to Shilts, who said he and the man were playing around and things got out of hand.
Shilts said he punched the man after the man first punched and slapped him.
Shilts denied doing anything else to the man.
Shilts was free on a cash bail for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County.
As a condition of bail, Shilts was prohibited from committing any new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Shilts could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.