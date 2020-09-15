EAU CLAIRE — A man injured another man and a woman, police say, during a fight outside an Eau Claire tavern.
The fight began after the man and his fiancé had been arguing inside the tavern for most of the night, police said.
Travis E. Johnson, 37, 328 Mt. Washington Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of substantial battery and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Johnson is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the Do Dodge Inn and the other man and woman.
Johnson returns to court Nov. 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to the Do Dodge Inn, 1339 Menomonie St., on Aug. 22 on a report of a fight.
Officers arrived to find about 30 people in the parking lot shouting at each other.
The man was found at the base of the steps of the front door to the tavern. He was unconscious and snoring. The man had swelling on his left cheek and an abrasion on his forehead.
Witnesses said the man was knocked unconscious after being punched by Johnson.
The man woke up a short time later and was assisted to his feet by friends. The man told officers he got into an argument with Johnson after Johnson was confronting the man's wife. The next thing the man said he remembered was waking up on the ground.
Several witnesses told police there was a verbal disagreement between their group of friends and Johnson and his fiancé inside the tavern.
The witnesses said Johnson and his fiancé had been arguing most of the night, and Johnson had come up to numerous people attempting to pick a fight.
The group of friends then went outside to smoke. Johnson then exited the tavern and demanded an apology from the group. After Johnson punched one person, the man approached Johnson and was punched in the face. The punch knocked the man unconscious and he fell to the ground.
A woman exited the bar and saw Johnson punching the man. The woman said when she attempted to intervene, Johnson struck her with an open hand and again with a closed fist. The woman said her vision became blurry and she had trouble seeing.
The woman said the punch caused quite a bit of pain.
If convicted of the felony charges, Johnson could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.