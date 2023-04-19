EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man knocked another man unconscious outside of an Eau Claire Kwik Trip store, police say.
Devin R. Mooney, 32, 2405 E. Princeton Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Mooney, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim and engaging in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.
Mooney returns to court June 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to the Madison Street Kwik Trip store on Friday on a report of a pulseless, non-breathing person.
A police officer arrived at the store to find an unconscious man on the ground by the bicycle rack.
A second officer went inside the store to investigate what happened. Store staff indicated someone came in and said a man was passed out on the ground.
Store staff showed the officer video footage of what happened. The man was talking to a man who police identified as Mooney.
After the two were talking for a little while, Mooney punched the man in the head. The man fell back and hit his head on the ground, losing consciousness.
The man was eventually taken to an Eau Claire hospital, where he told police he could not remember what happened.
Doctors told police the man had an abnormal brain scan because of a brain bleed from the incident.
As a result, police were unable to get any more information from the man. Mooney had left the area of the Kwik Trip before officers arrived.
Police located Mooney on Sunday and interviewed him. An officer asked Mooney if he was at Kwik Trip on Friday and he said he probably was.
The officer then asked if there had been any disagreements at Kwik Trip. Mooney then refused to answer any more questions.
At the time of this incident, Mooney was free on a signature bond for an ongoing felony case in Dunn County. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.
Mooney is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of stalking in August in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the substantial battery and bail jumping charges, Mooney could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.
