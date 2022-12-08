EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces six criminal charges after police say he threatened two other men with a knife while they were standing in line outside of the Sojourner House in downtown Eau Claire.

David L. Espey, 52, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

