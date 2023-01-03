EAU CLAIRE — A 30-year-old Eau Claire man has engaged in sex trafficking at least two women in Eau Claire and other states, police say.
Leonard D. Caston Jr. was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of solicitation of prostitutes.
A warrant has been issued for Caston’s arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
An investigator with the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation received information from Eau Claire police in October 2021 that Caston was sex trafficking two women in the Eau Claire area.
Caston was forcing the two women to have sexual intercourse with men in Eau Claire and other states in which he traveled.
The investigator was able to reference the telephone number for one of the women through numerous websites commonly used for posting advertisements for commercial sex acts.
The investigator identified about 350 different advertisements for commercial sex acts that listed the woman’s telephone number and spanned from January 2020 through October 2021.
The postings appeared on sites in many different locations across the U.S. In Wisconsin, the ads were posted in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Dells, Madison and Green Bay.
Police were able to capture cell phone messages between Caston and his ex-wife, which discussed sex trafficking activity.
Authorities then interviewed Caston’s ex-wife. The woman said she believed Caston wished to remain in the marriage because she provided child care for him. The woman said Caston was also aware that as long as they remained married, their communications would be privileged.
The woman said she has been with Caston since January 2019 and they had been married since February 2021.
The woman said she filed for a legal separation from Caston in October 2021. She said she now lives with her parents and is safe.
The woman said she was responsible for posting the advertisements for commercial sex acts at Caston’s direction. The woman said Caston or the women Caston trafficked would send her the pictures to be posted on the advertisements.
In addition to driving the women around, Caston also communicated with the sex buyers and lined up the appointments.
The woman said Caston typically kept half of the money the women under his direction earned while performing commercial sex acts.
The woman said Caston’s intent was to have at least one of the women completely dependent on him, even for drugs.
The woman said Caston charged clients from $60 to $2,000, which depended on the amount of time they spent with a woman he sex trafficked.
The woman said a total of four women worked for Caston or performed commercial sex acts at his direction.
If convicted, Caston could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.