An Eau Claire man is accused of shooting and injuring a woman who was in the basement of his residence.
The man said he was upstairs at the time and shot a gun toward the floor, police said.
Ethan O. Channell, 19, 2012 Fourth St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $2,500 cash bail was set for Channell, who returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
As conditions of bail, Channell cannot have contact with the woman or possess firearms. He also must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent to Channell's residence Sunday for a report of a gunshot.
Two women were in the basement. One of the women had a gunshot wound but was alert.
The other woman said she lives at the residence with Channell and a third person.
The other woman said she was gone for most of the day and came home at 9 p.m. to find several people at the residence.
The other woman was told that Channell had been in a bad mood that night and had argued with their roommate.
While the two women were downstairs, the other woman said she could hear an argument and pounding coming from upstairs.
The other woman went upstairs and saw Channell waving a gun around, but he didn't point it at any person.
After the other woman returned downstairs, she heard a gunshot.
The woman who was standing right next to her said she was shot in the leg.
The other woman went upstairs and heard Channell say he didn't shoot anyone and only shot into the floor.
A witness said the bullet had gone through the floor and into the basement.
Channell and another man then ran from the residence.
A neighbor told police he heard an argument followed by one gunshot.
Following the gunshot, the neighbor said, the residence became quiet.
The neighbor then saw multiple people leave the residence in groups. The first to leave the residence were two men.
If convicted of the felony charge, Channell could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.