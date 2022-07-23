EAU CLAIRE — A man stabbed and physically assaulted his 87-year-old father in Eau Claire, police say.

Lue Xiong, 41, 1139 Barron St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

