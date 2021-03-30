EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man stalked an intoxicated woman on Water Street, picked her up and then attempted to sexually assault her, police said.
Larry A. Young, 28, 316 East Ave., Menomonie, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of stalking resulting in bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation and attempted second-degree sexual assault, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.
A $1,000 cash bail was set for Young, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman and the Water Street area, drinking alcohol and entering taverns.
Young returns to court May 12.
According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:
The woman told police on March 19 that she was out at the bars on Water Street on March 17 and was intoxicated. She was going to stay at an Eau Claire motel that night.
The woman said she was approached by a man in a car, who told her that her friends called him to pick her up. After a short conversation, the woman said she got into the man's vehicle.
At one point, the man began to rub her leg and she pushed his hand away. The man pulled into a storage unit facility near Craig Road and said he needed payment. The woman said her friend would pay him; the man said he didn't want money.
The man then rubbed the woman's thigh and vaginal area over her tights. She pushed his hand away and he began to choke her with his other hand. He also attempted to tear open the woman's tights.
The man told the woman to get out of the car after she poked him in the eye. She got out and ran away.
Police viewed surveillance video of the Water Street area on the night of March 17.
A man driving a dark-colored car parked in front of the woman when she was sitting on the curb outside of The Pickle. He got out, lit a cigarette and appeared to be looking around.
The man got back into the car. He was seen driving by and parking near the woman several times while she was outside the tavern.
The man then picked the woman up and drive away.
Police located the suspect vehicle on Water Street on Friday and found it was registered to Young. Young was alone and did not enter any taverns. He seemed to be watching the crowds and paying attention to women who were alone.
Police deployed female undercover officers to the area the same night. They were eventually contacted by Young multiple times over the course of several hours. He repeatedly tried to coerce them into his vehicle.
Young was arrested without incident.
Young admitted to picking up the woman on March 17, but denied having any sexual contact with her. Young said the woman got out of his car, walked away, and he didn't know why.
If convicted of the felony charges, Young could be sentenced to up to 35 years in prison.