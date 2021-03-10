EAU CLAIRE — A Cornell man stole a car from an Eau Claire residence and stashed a loaded revolver he found inside the vehicle on a shelf at the Goodwill store. The firearm was placed on a low shelf in the electronics section, within reach of any customer — including children, police said.
Steven V. Sorensen, 42, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with five felonies: two counts of bail jumping and one count each of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Sorensen is also charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of theft and one count each of carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sorensen is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with Goodwill and the owner of the car. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Sorensen returns to court April 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man contacted police Friday to report that his car was stolen from his residence in the 1100 block of Imperial Circle just before 5 a.m. He said there was a revolver inside the car.
A day later, a police officer on patrol noticed a woman getting into a car at Goodwill, 3605 Gateway Drive, that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. The vehicle had a license plate that registered to a different vehicle.
There appeared to be stolen merchandise inside the vehicle and an empty leather holster in the center console area.
The woman told the officer Sorensen had picked her up in the stolen vehicle and they were driving around together. An officer then contacted Sorensen, who had the key for the stolen vehicle. He was also carrying several knives, which were not initially visible.
Sorensen claimed he was borrowing the vehicle.
Sorensen also claimed he had no knowledge of the gun that was inside the car despite the holster that was in plain view. He later admitted that he stashed the loaded gun on a shelf at Goodwill.
The license plate that was on the vehicle was found to have been stolen the day before from another vehicle.
Police found a glass pipe among Sorensen's possessions.
Sorensen was free on bond for pending felony cases in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
Sorensen is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in February 2020 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Sorensen could be sentenced to up to 19 years in prison.