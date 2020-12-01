EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole a check destined for the Internal Revenue Service from a woman's mailbox, authorities say, and then forged it to have it paid to himself.
The man also tried to avoid being caught for retail theft at an Eau Claire Menards store by flashing a knife at a store employee, police said.
Nathan D. Stevens, 37, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of uttering a forgery, identity theft and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of theft of mail, retail theft, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
Stevens is free on a $10,000 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from possessing dangerous weapons.
Stevens returns to court Jan. 12.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire woman told police she made out a check to the IRS for $8,100 on Sept. 8 and placed the check in her mailbox the next day. The woman said she opened her bank statement on Sept. 18 and found that someone had cashed the check in the amount of $1,250.
The woman said she had a photo of the check and it had been made out to a Nathan Stevens.
The woman contacted her bank and was informed that the check had been cashed Sept. 10 at the US Bank at 77 Roosevelt Ave. She believed the check had been washed of all the ink she put on it.
The woman said the amount of the check was changed, along with the date and the recipient. She said the signature showed her name but was not her signature.
Police used bank surveillance video from Sept. 10 to show the check was cashed by Stevens.
On Nov. 10, police were sent to Menards, 3619 S. Hastings Way, for a retail theft.
Menards officials said a man, later identified as Stevens, was concealing items in his jacket. When a loss prevention employee confronted Stevens, he produced a knife and threatened the employee. Stevens told the employee to "get out of my way" and then sprinted out to his truck.
Store surveillance video showed Stevens placing several electrical fuses into his pocket.
When interviewed by police, Stevens denied displaying a knife to the store employee or stealing any merchandise. Stevens said he told a store employee to leave him alone and pulled a silver cellphone out of his pocket.
Stevens was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County.
Stevens is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of retail theft in July 2018 in Chippewa County.