EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole packages from several residents of an apartment building on two occasions this fall, police said.
Scott J. Stauffer, 41, 2518 Frostwoods St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-offense possession of marijuana, six misdemeanor counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stauffer is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
The assistant property manager at Westwinds Apartments, 2215 Folsom St., contacted police Oct. 29 to report that several packages were stolen from the building's mailroom.
Several residents ordered various items from different companies and never received those items. The apartment building's surveillance video showed a man entering the unlocked entry foyer at 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 20. The entry foyer contained all of the mailboxes for each apartment unit in the building.
There were several packages sitting on the floor, outside of the mailboxes, because they were too large to fit inside the mailboxes. Additionally, there were multiple pieces of mail that were resting on top of the outgoing mailbox.
The man collected several unsecured packages and pieces of mail and left with them. His face was caught on the video. A police detective who had prior contacts with Stauffer identified the man in the video as Stauffer.
The assistant property manager confirmed that Stauffer was not a resident at Westwind Apartments.
Additional packages were stolen from the apartment building's mailroom at 5:34 a.m. on Nov. 16. Surveillance videos showed two people entering the mailroom and taking the packages. One of them was identified as Stauffer.
A patrol officer on Dec. 10 noticed Stauffer leaving in a vehicle from the Kwik Trip on MacArthur Avenue. The officer pulled Stauffer's vehicle over after he failed to come to a stop at a red light. The officer arrested Stauffer for theft.
Stauffer initially denied the thefts at the apartment building but then admitted to them after being told there was video footage of him stealing.
When asked why he stole the packages, Stauffer said he was just trying to make it.
The officer found a pipe with marijuana in Stauffer's vehicle.
If convicted of the felony charge, Stauffer could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.