EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole a cargo van from U-Haul in Eau Claire and then led authorities in Barron County on a high-speed chase with the same vehicle two weeks later, authorities say.

Luke J. Shilts, 33, 3823 Paula Court, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft of movable property.

