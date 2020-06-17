A Chippewa Falls man stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 53, Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street.
The incident ended, police say, when the man entered a residence to try to meet with a woman.
Wyatt L. Hegg, 21, 13366 43rd Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and bail jumping.
Hegg is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
A $2,000 cash bail was set for Hegg, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Hegg returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer was on patrol at 7 p.m. Sunday when he was informed by dispatchers that there was a reckless driver traveling south on U.S. 53.
The driver was later identified as Hegg.
The officer spotted the suspect vehicle, which had no license plates. It was moving faster than other vehicles.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Hegg did not pull over.
Hegg exited onto Clairemont Avenue, ran a red light and hit speeds of 70 mph.
Hegg ran a second red light at Clairemont Avenue and London Road, nearly striking another vehicle.
At Fairfax Street, Hegg entered the opposite turn lane and began traveling westbound on Clairemont Avenue in the eastbound lanes.
Hegg continued driving recklessly at speeds of 55 to 70 mph.
The officer fell behind Hegg because of traffic and pedestrians and lost him in a residential area.
While the officer began to search for Hegg and the vehicle, several pedestrians approached him to tell him where Hegg and the vehicle were located.
The registered owner of the vehicle told police the vehicle was stolen between noon and 6 p.m.
Multiple people told police Hegg tried to enter their homes.
Hegg was eventually located at a woman’s residence.
The woman said she allowed Hegg inside because he appeared to be in trouble.
The woman said Hegg attempted to touch her inappropriately even after she told him to stop.
Officers then took Hegg into custody.
Hegg denied attempting to break into any residences or touching the woman inappropriately.
Hegg said he met the woman that day and thought of her as a girlfriend.
Hegg denied being in the suspect vehicle despite matching the description of the driver.
Hegg was on a signature bond for an ongoing felony case in Dunn County. As a condition of bond, Hegg was prohibited from committing new crimes.
Hegg is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in December in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Hegg could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.