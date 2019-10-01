Two Eau Claire men are accused of robbing a third man of his belongings after threatening to beat him with a pool ball.
The third man had been living with one of his attackers for about two weeks, police said.
Lorenzo Crawford, 44, Mondovi, and Jonathon M.S. Eagleman, 24, 1612 11th St., were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Eagleman is also charged with a felony count of bail jumping.
Signature bonds of $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, were set for Eagleman and Crawford.
As a condition of bond, Eagleman and Crawford cannot have contact with the third man.
Crawford and Eagleman return to court Oct. 29 and Nov. 11, respectively.
According to the criminal complaint:
The third man called police Sunday after his cell phone, money and clothing were taken by Eagleman and Crawford.
The man said he was staying with Eagleman, having recently met him through a mutual friend. The friend was helping the man find a place to stay for a little while.
The man said he was talking with Eagleman when Crawford, who the man did not know, entered the house.
Eagleman then started accusing the man of “hacking” his stuff. The man said he didn’t know what Eagleman was referring to because he is not very good with computers.
Crawford then picked the cue ball off of the pool table in the residence and Eagleman told the man to “give me everything you got.”
Crawford then told the man to do what Eagleman said.
The man said he feared for his safety and thought he would get beaten.
The man was told to pack up his things and leave after he gave Eagleman all the money in his wallet.
While the man was packing his belongings, Eagleman pointed out some clothing items the man needed to leave behind.
When the man left, Eagleman and Crawford followed him in a vehicle as he walked down the street.
The man then went to a friend’s house and called police.
Eagleman told police that the man had been messing around with his computer.
Eagleman admitted to taking the man’s phone but not his money. Eagleman said the clothing the man left behind belonged to him.
Police then arrested Eagleman and Crawford.
Eagleman was free on a signature bond for several pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond was that he not commit any new crimes.
If convicted, Eagleman and Crawford could be sentenced to up to 28 and 25 years in prison, respectively.