EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man used stolen license plates to help him commit gas skips, police said.
Michael F. Gappa, 35, 4907 Northshore Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with five misdemeanor counts of retail theft and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and theft.
Gappa is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety. Gappa returns to court March 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two people reported that they had their license plates stolen in September in the 500 block of Starr Avenue and in October on 11th Street. One person thought the plate may have just fallen off his vehicle until he received a letter from Kwik Trip, 2327 N. Clairemont Ave., saying that his license plate was used in a gas skip of $29 on Oct. 5.
Surveillance video showed a man pumping gas into a silver sport utility vehicle. He left without paying for the gas.
The same vehicle was involved in five gas skips between Sept. 8 and Jan. 11 at the same Kwik Trip store. The vehicle was sporting at least three different license plates during those incidents, including the two plates stolen in September and October.
The gas skips totaled $152.
A police officer on patrol on Jan. 16 saw the vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the gas skips near Hobart and East Madison streets.
The officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Gappa. Gappa admitted to all of the gas skips. He said he didn't like committing them, but he was living out of his car and needed to do them.
Gappa said one of the license plates was stolen while a second one he received from a friend. He said a third plate he used was found in a dumpster.
Gappa said he no longer had any of the license plates. He said he got rid of them after using them for the gas thefts.
During the investigation of the gas skips, Gappa was linked to the theft of nine battery cores in mid December from a storage trailer at FleetPride Truck Parts on Hogarth Street. The batteries were valued at $550.
Gappa sold the batteries to a scrap yard.
Gappa admitted he and another man cut the lock on the storage trailer and stole the batteries.