EAU CLAIRE — A $750,000 cash bail was set for the Mondovi man who police say was speeding and driving drunk when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Eau Claire that killed a woman.
Kenneth W. Van Meter, 40, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
As conditions of bail, Van Meter cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or drive a vehicle.
Van Meter returns to court June 13 for a preliminary hearing.
Police say Tammy J. Jarecki, 56, died in the crash.
According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:
The crash occurred at 10:47 p.m. Friday, May 12, at East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street.
Jarecki's Dodge Charger was stopped eastbound at the traffic lights on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street.
The Charger was struck from behind by Van Meter's Ford Escape.
Jarecki's vehicle was pushed across the intersection and struck two traffic posts. Witnesses said the vehicle became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop.
Jarecki's body wasn't found in the vehicle until after firefighters extinguished the fire. Authorities determined Jarecki was likely wearing a seat belt.
Van Meter was unconscious and noticeably injured. He eventually regained consciousness but was told to remain still until he could be extricated from his vehicle.
Officers noticed that Van Meter's speech was slow and slurred. His eyes were also glassy.
Van Meter gave various answers when asked where he was coming from and where he was going.
A tumbler that smelled strongly of intoxicants was found inside his vehicle.
Witnesses told police Van Meter's vehicle passed them on Clairemont Avenue at speeds up to 75 mph.
A witness said Jarecki's vehicle was in the middle eastbound lane while stopped at the stop light. The witness said Van Meter's vehicle did not initiate its brakes or attempt to swerve before striking the rear of Jarecki's vehicle.
The witness said the impact of the crash was so hard it sent Jarecki's vehicle airborne and the tail of Van Meter's vehicle into the air. The witness said Jarecki's vehicle started on fire immediately after impact.
Van Meter was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was treated for a fractured hip and a skull fracture.
Officers also interviewed Van Meter at the hospital. They could smell the strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath and he constantly repeated himself. These observations led officers to believe Van Meter was intoxicated.
If convicted of both charges, Van Meter could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.