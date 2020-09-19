EAU CLAIRE — Two men injured a third man, including breaking his arm, during an altercation at a town of Washington residence, authorities say.
Malik A. Bell, 23, of Eau Claire, and Julian R. Kraft, 32, 4521 Fairfax St., were each charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
Bell also faces a felony count of bail jumping.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Bell, which prohibits him from having contact with the injured man. Bell returns to court Oct. 1.
A warrant was issued for Kraft's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 12:09 a.m. on Sept. 13 to meet with the victim of an assault that had taken place at a residence in the 3400 block of Blakeley Avenue in the town of Washington.
The assault occurred on Sept. 11. The victim said he was spending time watching movies at the residence with two women when Kraft began to argue with one of the women in a different room.
The victim said he walked into that room and tried to shake Kraft's hand. Kraft and Bell, who was also at the residence, then punched him in the face with closed fists. Kraft also struck him with a rod or piece of wood.
The victim said the assault took place over several minutes with both Bell and Kraft punching, kicking and striking him with the blunt object. At one point, Kraft grabbed him and threw him into a glass TV stand. The victim said Kraft had an issue with him spending time with one of the two women.
After the assault, the victim said he walked out of the residence. He had blood on his hand after touching his head.
Hospital staff told authorities the victim suffered a fracture in his right forearm and a laceration that required stitches.
Bell was free on signature bonds for two ongoing felony cases in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the charges, Bell and Kraft could be sentenced to up to four years and 18 months in prison, respectively.