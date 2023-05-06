EAU CLAIRE — Three Florida men broke into several vehicles in Eau Claire in late April and then used stolen credit cards to buy gift cards, police say.

Alexander D. Barnum, 31, Treyvon J. Boyd, 28, and Izell L. Jeff, 30, all of Fort Lauderdale, face a total of 30 criminal charges in Eau Claire County Court, including felony counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle and theft.