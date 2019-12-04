Two Eau Claire men are accused of prostituting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
The girl told police she blacked out before the assault after she was given methamphetamine.
Richard A. Bye, 26, 1419 Nicholas Drive, and William L. Hargrove, 33, 722 Eddy St., were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 16.
Bye faces six other felony charges: two counts each of child enticement and bail jumping, and one count each of trafficking a child and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Hargrove is also charged with a felony count of soliciting a child for prostitution.
A $15,000 cash bail was set for Bye while Hargrove is free on a $10,000 signature bond.
Both men must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with children.
Both men return to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident occurred June 30 at an Eddy Street residence.
The girl told police her ex-boyfriend lived at the residence.
The girl said she went to the residence to sell marijuana and became intoxicated there.
A male she did not recognize and had not seen before approached her and asked if she wanted to go to the upstairs area of a neighboring residence to try to sell the marijuana.
The girl said she went to the upstairs residence with the male and entered a bedroom.
The girl said the male threw her to the floor and she blacked out.
When she woke up, the girl said she discovered $8 and a gem pack of methamphetamine on her chest and she was in pain.
The girl said she consumed the methamphetamine believing it was cocaine, and that it would wake her up.
The girl’s mother said the girl was clearly under the influence of a substance when she returned home.
Medical records obtained from Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire showed the girl tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The girl said she remembered a male engaging in sexual contact with her before she blacked out.
The girl said the man who took her upstairs, later identified as Bye, told her she was going to have sex with him.
Bye told her she was then going to have sex with another man, later identified as Hargrove, for $8 and a bag of meth.
The girl said both men knew she was 15 years old.
Bye told police the girl was “doing it to herself” and was trying to “sell herself to people.”
Bye said the girl was trying to get his people to go to jail.
After first denying it, Hargrove admitted to having sex with the girl.
Hargrove said the girl tried to sell him marijuana after they had sex, but claimed he did not give her any meth or money for the sex.
DNA from both Bye and Hargrove were found following the girl’s sexual assault examination at the hospital.