EAU CLAIRE — A large quantity of marijuana and cocaine was found in a car during a traffic stop in Eau Claire, police say.

Devonta J. Lewis, 32, of St. Paul, Minn., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com