EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man driving a motorcycle led authorities on a high-speed chase near downtown Eau Claire that approached 80 mph, police said.
Caesae S. Green, 32, 1818 Kendall St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of eluding an officer.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Green.
Green returns to court June 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was parked in the Brickhouse parking lot in her marked squad car shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24, when she heard what sounded to be a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Moments later, a motorcycle flew by westbound on Birch Street.
The officer pulled out of the parking lot in an attempt to catch up to the motorcycle. She accelerated to 77 mph, but the motorcycle was still pulling away from her.
The officer activated her emergency lights near McDonough and Birch streets. She then activated her siren when the motorcyclist looked back.
The motorcycle turned left on Putnam Street and left on Summit Street, continuing at a high rate of speed.
The officer was traveling at about 60 mph on the residential streets and the motorcycle was still pulling away from her. She followed the motorcycle to the area of Summit Street and Davis Avenue. Once there, the motorcycle crashed.
When she arrived at the scene where the motorcycle crashed, the driver was nowhere in sight.
The officer then saw a motorcycle helmet in a clearing in the woods east of Davis Avenue and heard rustling and movement.
Officers set up a perimeter to track the suspect through the woods. Officers then learned that Green was associated with this motorcycle and was later determined to be the driver who fled.
An officer located Green in the 2000 block of Bellevue Avenue. He complied with commands to surrender and was taken into custody.
Green made several incriminating statements without being asked any questions.
He said "I knew you guys couldn't catch me. I only came out because I didn't have my phone." And "you walked right past me in the woods."
If convicted, Green could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.