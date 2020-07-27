An Eau Claire man is accused of severely injuring a motorcyclist while driving drunk.
Kevin J. Lorenze, 31, 521 Gray St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and misdemeanor counts of second-offense drunken driving and bail jumping.
Lorenze is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Lorenze returns to court Sept. 17.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers responded to a car and motorcycle crash Saturday at the North Crossing and U.S. 53.
Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist severely injured. He was bleeding from a significant head wound where his skull was visible.
The motorcyclist also had labored breathing.
Lorenze appeared to be shaken up by the incident when he spoke to officers.
Lorenze said he was westbound on the North Crossing and in the left turn lane for U.S. 53.
Lorenze said he had a green arrow and turned left. As he turned, he said, he collided with the motorcycle.
Lorenze’s speech was slow and he appeared tired. His eyes were glassy.
Officers found a can of Twisted Tee in the passenger seat of Lorenze’s vehicle.
An officer transported Lorenze to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed.
While traveling to the hospital, the officer smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from Lorenze.
A breath test showed Lorenze’s blood alcohol content was. 0.219, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
The officer arrested Lorenze for drunken driving and got a sample of his blood.
Lorenze was previously convicted of drunken driving in August 2011 in Eau Claire County.
Lorenze was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County, where he was charged drunken driving and resisting an officer.
As a condition of bond, Lorenze was prohibited from drinking or possessing alcohol.
If convicted of the felony charge, Lorenze could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.