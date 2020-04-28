The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois has released more information about Saturday’s death of the third suspect in the March 20 shooting homicide at a residence on Eau Claire’s south side.
University of Illinois police previously said Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., died Saturday night at a DeKalb County hospital in Illinois.
LaSalle County authorities now say Kearns’ brother picked him up in Chicago and drove him to the home of their uncle. The brother said Kearns slept through the trip and didn’t wake up.
The uncle told authorities Kearns was passed out in the back seat when he arrived at his house.
The uncle then told Kearns’ brother to take Kearns to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital.
A week ago, University of Illinois police released information that they were looking for Kearns because authorities believed he was in Champaign and Urbana, Ill., visiting a girlfriend.
Kearns had been spotted on video in a campus building, and items linked to him were found in a motel on Bloomington Road in Champaign.
It is unknown when Kearns may have left Champaign County.
An autopsy for Kearns was Monday in DeKalb County. Eau Claire police spokesman Josh Miller said Tuesday that results of the autopsy were not yet received by Eau Claire police.
Meanwhile, preliminary hearings in Eau Claire County Court for the other two suspects in the homicide were delayed from Tuesday until Tuesday, May 5.
Joe A. Moya, 27, of Chicago, was granted the delay by Judge Jon Theisen because he wanted to obtain an attorney to be appointed by the state public defender’s office.
Juan A. Olivarez, 23, of Chicago, was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing conducted by video conference on Tuesday.
His attorneys, Steven Hughes and Katherine Cook, wanted Olivarez to appear in person at his hearing. As a result, Theisen granted a week’s extension for Olivarez as well.
Moya and Olivarez were arrested in Chicago on April 15 and are being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $1 million cash bail.
Moya and Olivarez are charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
They and Kearns are accused of killing Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire.
Police say Moya, Olivarez, Kearns and Garcia-Smith all were members of the same street gang.
According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:
Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. Friday, March 20, at a residence in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.
Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.
Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation identified Moya, Olivarez and Kearns as the suspects in Garcia-Smith’s death.